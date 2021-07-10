Madhya Pradesh: Six tribals held after an attack on forest staff during anti-encroachment drive in Rohini forest, later released

Indore: The stalemate that developed after forest officials took six tribals in custody was resolved after their release in Khandwa late on Saturday.

They were taken in custody after tribals in Rohini forest area, Khandwa attacked police and the forest department staff with stones on Saturday.

The administration removed temporary encroachments of 20 families with JCB machines. In protest against the action, the affected tribals families came to Khandwa at 10 pm and gheraoed the SP office.

An activist associated with Narmada Bachoa Andolan, Madhuri Ben joinded the agitating tribal families in show of solidarity.

The protests of tribal women and men continued till late in the night. They took to singing tribal folk songs to protest demolition of their homes. ëWe will fight against the government, we will fight against the governmentí made up the lyrics of their songs.