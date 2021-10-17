Madhya Pradesh: Shortage of X-ray films and kits creates trouble

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many patients reaching Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital are facing trouble in getting their X-ray reports due to a lack of X-ray films. Doctors and staff at the hospital are advising people to go through X-ray diagnosis in emergency cases only and they are also conducting X-rays of patients scheduled for operations.

The problem persists with other diagnoses, too, as the staff is only taking samples of emergency patients to get diagnoses of blood sugar, thyroid and other tests done.

According to hospital sources, lack of X-ray films and testing kits are the major reasons for the problem due to which patients have to face huge ordeals.

Sources also claimed that the hospital was facing budget issues with the state, as well.

Meanwhile, superintendent of the hospital Dr PS Thakur said that there might have been a shortage of films for a short period of time, but the supply had turned normal now.

‘Priority given to emergency cases’

‘There’s an acute shortage of testing kits and X-rays films in the hospital and the supply is obstructed due to which the staff is giving priority to only emergency patients. The hospital administration and senior officials have been informed about the problem’

— Hospital staff

‘Bulk kits ordered’

‘There was a shortage of some kits and films in the hospital for a short time, but the situation is normal now. We’ve also ordered bulk kits through the medical college and will ensure proper diagnoses to patients’

— Dr PS Thakur, hospital superintendent

‘Sending X-ray reports to the docs over phone’

‘We’re sending X-ray reports directly on the doctors’ phones to avoid delay in treatment as well as to keep it contact-less. We’re asking the doctors to write their phone number of the forms through which we’re sending the X-ray reports of the patients to the doctors’, as well as the patients’, phones through digital X-ray machines. It helps keep the operation contact-less and avoid a Covid risk, besides saving on films. Films are being given to the patients required for surgery.’

— Vinod Tiwari, radiographer in Cancer Hospital

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 01:13 AM IST