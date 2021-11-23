Madhya Pradesh: Shopkeeper booked under blackmarketing of fertilizer

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on the tip-off action, local police have seized around 852 sacks of fertilizer from a local shop vendor identified Ravi Kalyani, here at Gajanand Market Square in Barnagar town in Ujjain district on Monday.

Meanwhile, As per the directions of Ujjain district Collector and District magistrate Ashish Singh, Police have lodged one FIR against the shopkeeper under the relevant sections of Essential Commodities Act and Black Marketing Act and has been sent to Central Jail in Ujjain.

In addition to that, officials have also demolished the godown and also suspended the license of the Shop vendor. as many as, 852 sacks of fertilizers including Urea and DAPs have been seized by the police officials, which will be later distributed among the farmers through Corporative societies in the area.

The fertilizer vendor Ravi Kalyan is used to sell the fertilizers and pesticides at a premium. Due to the non-availability of fertilizers from government godowns and corporative societies, farmers have to purchase fertilizers from private shopkeepers. Private shopkeepers are taking advantage of the situation.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 02:35 AM IST