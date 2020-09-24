Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan terms Modi as 'God of farmers', opposition as 'Kisandrohi' over farm bills

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "God of farmers", Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said three farm sector reform bills passed recently by Parliament will double the income of cultivators.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday night, Chouhan termed those opposing the bills as "kisandrohi" (anti-farmers) and claimed they are doing so to protect the interest of middlemen.

"The Prime Minister, who is taking farsighted decisions, is God of farmers. All the three bills related to agriculture reforms are a blessing for farmers. These will double their income," Chouhan said here.

People opposing these bills are not well-wishers of farmers and are just misleading them, the BJP leader said.

"If any exporter, by paying a good price, purchases wheat and rice from farmers directly, then there will be no need for middlemen. Why are opposition parties supporting these middlemen?" he asked.

By crticising these bills, the opposition parties are not opposing the Prime Minister, but "blindly opposing" interests of farmers, the chief minister said.