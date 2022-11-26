Madhya Pradesh: Shahidi Diwas of Guru Teg Bahadur observed at Hamukhedi School

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “Sikh Gurus have been the living tradition bearer of the self-respect of Bharat Bharati,” Abhay Marathe, a strong nationalist speaker said during the dialogue programme in Government Hamukhedi School in commemoration of the martyrdom day of the ninth Guru Teg Bahadur of the Sikh community.

He told the children that the Sikh Guru tradition which started with the ten Gurus, especially from Guru Teg Bahadur to Dixit Bhai Matidas Ratidas, revolutionaries Bhai Balmukund and Bhai Parmanand, Marathe said that the sacrifices were made for the nation.

Presiding over the programme, the spokesperson of the Sikh community SS Narang while describing the struggles of the Guru for the establishment of Sikhism in India and nurturing of nationalist ideas and protecting the identity of Indian community. Social worker Babulal Baghela also spoke. Guest introduction was given by head master Prabodh Pandya.