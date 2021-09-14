Madhya Pradesh: Setting up of Centre for Perishable Domestic Cargo facility approved

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An integrated domestic air cargo complex, including the much-awaited Centre for Perishable Cargo (CPC), finally got approval on Monday. The facility will be built at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport over 10 acres. The domestic air cargo complex and CPC will be ready by December 2022.

The facility will be built by the Airports Authority of India Cargo, Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAI-CLAS), which is a cargo-handling division of the AAI. The management of the AAI-CLAS, at its meeting on Monday, approved the proposal for building an integrated Domestic Air Cargo Complex along with Centre for Perishable Cargo, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said through a tweet.

Currently, the city’s airport has the facility to handle both international and domestic air cargo. This renovated Export Air Cargo Terminal was inaugurated on January 6 this year, which has been developed over an area of 1,166 sq.m with an annual handling capacity of 16.644 MT. Since the existing facility for domestic cargo is being operated in the old passenger terminal building, which is in a dilapidated condition, a new facility for Domestic Air Cargo Terminal, including the Centre for Perisable Cargo, will replace the existing structure. The planned structure will have an area of 2,000 sq.m with an annual handling capacity of 73,000 tons, including the Centre for Perisable Cargo.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, at a press conference during his last visit, had made the announcement of developing the cargo facility in a larger way at the city’s airport. The airport administration, with officials of the AAI-CLAS, took suggestions from people of trade, industry and FIEO on August 19.

Huge 600-square-metre CPC to help farmers to export produce

A long-cherished dream of having a state-of-the art Centre for Perishable Cargo is going to materialize soon. Over a 600-square-metre area, the CPC will be developed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport. Of the proposed three chambers, one is ready. The CPC will provide a platform to farmers of the entire Malwa-Nimar region to export their vegetables, fruits, flowers and other perishable items. The proposal for setting up of the CPC in the city is about 15 years old. At first, it was proposed by the state government to be set up at Laxmibai Anaj Mandi, but was later scrapped. Then, it was proposed to be set up at the airport by the MP Warehouse and Logistics Corporation, but this plan, too, failed to make any headway. About two years ago, the AAI-CLAS came forward to take up the project, which was finally approved on Monday.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 12:54 AM IST