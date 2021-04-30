Madhya Pradesh: Separate cremation arrangements in Mandsaur's Muktidham for people dying due to covid

Mandsaur: In the wake of the rising Covid deaths, separate arrangements have been made for cremating people dying due to Covid-19 and people dying due to normal deaths. Every day around 20 cremations are being done at the Mandsaur’s Muktidham.

The Annakshetra Trust Committee has divided the cremation process into two parts. The last rites of the persons having died due to Covid-19, the funeral procession will enter Muktidham via the Alawada Khedi road and the funeral processions of people dying normal deaths will go through the main gateway. Anil Talera, a social worker, donated an amount of Rs 51 thousand to the Annakshetra Trust Committee for wood in the memory of his late mother Snehlata Talera.

Giving information on the same, president of Annakshetra Trust, Shantilal Badjatya, vice president Sunil Bansal, secretary Jawaharlal Jain, treasurer Rajesh Dosi and trustee Narendra Aggarwal said that due to untimely deaths due to Covid-19, people are dying tragically in such a way that more than 20 funerals are being done daily at Muktidham situated on the big bridge of Mandsaur. Due to the cremation of Covid and ordinary people at the same place, people coming to Muktidhaam are afraid and anxious.