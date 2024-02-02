 Madhya Pradesh: Sendhwa Rural Police Rescue 61 Cows, Truck Driver Arrested For Cattle Smuggling
Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused who captured the cattle under various sections of the Madhya Pradesh Cattle Prohibition Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Agricultural Animal Inspection Act.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa Gramin Police intercepted a truck in Sendhwa illegally transporting 61 cows from Rajasthan to Maharashtra on Thursday evening. Acting on a tip-off near Jamli Toll Plaza, the police team swiftly rescued the cows, on Friday.

The truck driver was arrested for allegedly violating the state's animal transportation laws.

The operation uncovered a trailer truck allegedly intended to transport the cattle to Rajasthan to slaughter. Rural police station in-charge Nathu Singh Randha disclosed that SP Puneet Gehlot had issued directives to all district police station in-charges to combat illegal cattle smuggling rigorously.

With the assistance of local informants and Hindu organizations, the police surrounded the vehicle, leading to the arrest of the driver Rohit Singh Shekhawat. However, the main suspect Ajruddin alias Ajru Banjara managed to evade capture.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused who captured the cattle under various sections of the Madhya Pradesh Cattle Prohibition Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Agricultural Animal Inspection Act.

Cops including Vinod Meena, Tarun Rathore, Dilip Kannauj and others played a major role in the operation. SP Ghelot has announced a reward for him.

