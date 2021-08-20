Madhya Pradesh: Seminar on New Education Policy

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP is leading in implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) in the country. NEP will open new vistas for the students.

MP Admission & Fee Regulatory Committee's president professor Ravindra Ramachandra Kanhere said this in his address during the seminar on 'Implementation of National Education Policy, 2020.'

Vice-chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Prof Renu Jain said that NEP is based on sanatan values which comprise the impressions created in our minds and thoughts by our actions.

Head of the Department, School of Journalism and Mass Communication Dr Sonalee Nargunde welcomed the guests and shared the outline of the seminar. Director of Hindi Granth Akadami Ashok Kadel said that the NEP will prepare students as a human being. Ex-chairperson of MP Public Service Commission Shobha Tai Pedhankar suggested that a centre for women studies be launched at the University.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 12:57 AM IST