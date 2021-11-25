Madhya Pradesh: SDM settles payment issue between farmer and trader

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): To resolve the dispute over payment between 3 farmers and a trader, sub divisional magistrate of Barwani District Ghanshaym Dhangar came up with a unique solution on Thursday.

He asked a banana trader to hand over a cheque of the due amount to the farmers subject to the provision that he should pay the farmer the due amount in cash within 7 days.

The SDM told the trader that if he fails to do so then a case of cheque bounce will be initiated against him. He added that the cheque will be returned to the trader if he pays the due amount.

As per reports farmers Omprakash, Dhudhalal Dhangar and Bhagwan Maru had filed a complaint against the Banana trader for the non-payment of money owed to them. Three farmers, from the adjoining village, had to take recourse to the law to force the Banana traders to clear an outstanding bill of Rs 3 lakhs.

After hearing the versions of the farmer and the trader, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate on Thursday issued orders to the traders to make the payment for the farm produce within seven days, otherwise appropriate action would be taken against him.

The trader†presented a cheque of 3 lakhs to the three farmers as a security amount and assured them to give the due amount to the three farmers in a few days.

