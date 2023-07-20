Madhya Pradesh: Scribes Loses 36 Pairs Of Lakkha Pigeons To Thieves

FPJ

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Thirty-six pairs of pigeons were stolen from the house of journalist Altaf Mansoori at Mandi-Bypass Road in Badnawar on Wednesday night.

These pigeons of Lakkha species were worth Rs 1.5 lakh. After the incident, complainant Akram Mansoori filed a complaint with local police station.

Akram told the police that unknown miscreants climbed up from the open channel gate of the nearby house and reached the terrace where these pigeons were kept in separate cages. He further said that 36 pairs of expensive breeds of pigeons were stolen by the thieves.

The pigeon-fancying community in Badnawar is now uniting to spread awareness about the theft through various means of communication. An investigation is currently underway to track down the perpetrators and recover the stolen birds, said police.

