Madhya Pradesh: School education department approves Rs 1.35 cr for repair of school buildings in Agar

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department on Monday approved more than Rs 1.35 crore funds towards the repair and maintenance of 45 High and Higher Secondary Schools in Agar district.

It was learnt that there are 63 High and Higher Secondary schools in the district out of which 45 are reeling under lack of proper infrastructure and lack of facilities for its students. Due to lack of provision of sufficient funds for the repair of school buildings, obstacles were being created in the studies of the students for a long time now. The department has allotted Rs 3 lakh per school for its repair work. District education officer Abhilash Chaturvedi has also issued an order to the school principal for the same. The approval of Rs 1.35 crore towards the repair and maintenance of school buildings is likely to solve the problem if correctly implemented.

The allocated amount in schools can be spent only on minor repair works by the school committee such as roof, floor repair works, painting, electrical repair, toilets and others.

Giving information, Abhilash Chaturvedi, district education officer, Agar, said that to ensure smooth education in all the schools, the work of repairing the schools would soon be implemented.