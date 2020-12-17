Madhya Pradesh: SC grants interim protection from arrest to Ekta Kapoor in the case over a web series' content

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to TV producer Ekta Kapoor in a case lodged against her in Indore for alleged objectionable content in an episode of web series "XXX season 2", which is aired on OTT platform ALT Balaji.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order while hearing Kapoor's plea challenging the November 11 order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court which had refused to quash the FIR lodged in the case.

"Issue notice. In the meanwhile, there shall be interim stay of arrest," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said in its order.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Kapoor, said there is an apprehension that she might be arrested in the case.