'Completed web series, documentary, three films': Abhishek Bachchan's befitting reply to netizen who called him 'slow'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan had a verbal exchange with a netizen who called him slow, suggesting he should work hard and improve his speed.

"Bhai..It's always good to appreciate people who are setting good example for the community. The one who couldn't they didn't get appreciated.. Simple formula. I understand you are slow that's why you may be feeling bad. Work hard and become fast," tweeted the user, tagging Abhishek Bachchan.

Replying to the user, Abhishek listed all that he has done this year professionally. "Mr. Prabhakar. During this pandemic, I completed a web series, a documentary and finished three films. Released and promoted the web series, 1 movie and the documentary too. I don't think speed is my problem, neither intent," the actor wrote from his verified account.