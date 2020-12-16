'Will tell all soon': Ekta Kapoor's mushy selfie with Tanveer Bookwala raises wedding rumours

Scores of fans commented on the posts, curious if Kapoor was planning to tie the knot. Meanwhile, there is no confirmation of a romantic relationship from both parties.

Ekta collaborated with Tanveer for the web show "Fittrat" which featured Krystle D'souza, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal.

During the trailer launch on the show in 2019, Ekta opened up on her personal life saying that she can’t give the remote of her life to anyone else. She also added that she is in a happy space and she doesn’t understand how marriage is considered the only thing for personal happiness.

Ekta said that people still ask her when she is going to get married. "Till now, people ask me ‘when are you going to settle down in life?' I don't understand how much should I achieve more to feel settled down. I think it's considered that women have to find someone to sort themselves out. In my own personal life, I have been told many times that ‘this career is okay but you will have to get married to find personal happiness'," she said.

She added: "I think I am in a pretty happy space because happiness of a person cannot be decided by other people. It has to be decided by me. If I have to get something for myself, then I have to be responsible for it and not another person.”

In January 2019, Ekta Kapoor welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy. Ekta named him Ravie Kapoor after her dad Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.