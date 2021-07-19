Madhya Pradesh: Sarva Christian Samaj in Jabalpur lodge complaint against Kareena Kapoor Khan over title of her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’

The Sarva Christian Sabha lodged a police complaint against Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday, July 19, expressing its opposition to actress's book Pregnancy Bible. They raised a demand to remove the word 'bible' from her book. The community have expressed their resentment and have strongly condemned it, saying it has hurt the religious sentiments of Christians.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave birth to her second child in February, had released her book Pregnancy Bible on July 9 calling the book as her third child. She made many posts on social media in connection with the promotion of the book. According to the actress, in this book she has mentioned the physical and emotional experiences she felt during both her pregnancies.

However, it seems like her troubles are neverending. While the book is grabbing all attention post the launch, the Jab We Met star was caught in a legal tangle after the All India Minority Board has objected to the name of the book. According to the reports, several members of the board held a meeting at a cemetery located in Kanpur’s Chunni Ganj area that was headed by the board’s chairperson, Diamond Yusuf. There the members condemned the title of the book and decided that after seeking legal advice, the board would file a complaint against the actress.