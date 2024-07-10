Madhya Pradesh: Sarv Marathi Sangh Organises Dindi Yatra In Indore

The Maharashtrian community participated in the Dindi Yatra with great enthusiasm |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As a tradition, Dindi Yatra was organised by Sarv Marathi Sangh on Tuesday, with chants of Vitthala Vitthala Shri Hari Vitthala.

The procession commenced from Sai Temple Patnipura, around 10 am and passed through Patnipura Square and RamnagarBhamori. From there, around 300 devotees, started on a 150 km pilgrimage on foot aiming to reach Pandharpur by Ashadhi Ekadashi.

A large number of devotees participated in the procession carrying saffron flags. Both men and women took part in the yatra, performing traditional dances and chanting VitthalaVitthala Shri HariVitthala.

Males were dressed in white attire and the women wore yellow and saffron sarees. A palanquin carrying an idol of Lord Vitthal, along with a tulsi plant, was the highlight of the yatra. Devotees carried the palanquin on their shoulders, chanting the name of Vitthala.

Swati Kashid, the president of the Sarv Marathi Sangh, mentioned that the yatra aimed to spread the message of social harmony. This procession will reach Pandharpur on foot with participation of 300 devotees, who are aiming to plant several plants on route. Around 200 saplings were also planted at Malwa Mill Mukti Dham.

The procession featured joyous dancing with lezim, manjira and dandiya by both men and women. For the first time, children dressed as saints participated in the procession, representing figures such as Vitthal, Sant Dnyaneshwar, Eknath, Muktabai, Namdev, Kanohopatra, Janabai, Rakhumai and Vasudev.

MLA Ramesh Mendola, Sudhir Kolhe, Manish Chort and numerous devotees were among the participants in this grand celebration.