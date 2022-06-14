Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch post in Guna auctioned for Rs 23 lakh

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In the first, a sarpanch post was auctioned for Rs 23 lakh ahead of Panchayat elections in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

In the strange case, the people of Laloni gram panchayat of Guna have chosen the sarpanch through auction. The villagers held an auction for the candidates for the post of sarpanch in which two candidates came forward.

In this bid, candidate Shyambai began the bid at 22 lakhs, and second candidate Kantibai Meena got the post of sarpanch unopposed by bidding at 23 lakhs.

Notably, a temple is to be constructed in Laloni village which has been lying incomplete for a long time. The villagers unitedly expressed their opinion that the temple should be constructed without contesting elections and the sarpanch should also be elected in the same manner.

They unanimously agreed to the auction of the post. Both the women candidates Kanti and Shyama came into the fray for the post of Sarpanch and the villagers decided that whoever gives more money for the temple will be elected as the Sarpanch of the village.

"The temple is being built in the village in three and a half bighas and the cowshed is to be constructed in the remaining 2 bighas. It will be constructed with the money of the bid and the remaining money will be spent in the development work of the village as well as the society," said Kantibai Meena.

Along with this, women were elected unopposed on 13 panch posts. With the election of Gram Panchayat unopposed, it became Pink Panchayat which will get 15 lakh rupees from the government.