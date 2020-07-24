Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch gave ‘licence to kill’ teacher in Mandsaur, hired 2 hitmen for Rs 5 Lakh

Malhargarh (Mandsaur): In a shocking revelation, cops have disclosed that the village sarpanch was behind the contract killing of a teacher in Pipliyamandi area. Two alleged shooters have been arrested and ammunition have been seized from them.

Superintendent of police Siddharth Chaudhary informed that teacher Mukesh Patidar of Vahi Parshwanath was shot last month by unidentified goons.

After the probe the cops found that sarpanch Sureshdas Bairagi and his son Harishdas Bairagi plotted Mukesh’s murder. They hired shooters Durgashankar Patidar and his accomplice Mukundilal, alias Balmukund. They even paid the shooters a sum of Rs 5 lakh. While Patidar and Balmukund have been arrested, the main culprit father-son duo remains at large.

The incident dates back to June 27, when teacher Mukesh Patidar was on a stroll. The shooters came on a bike and with intent to kill him, shot him in the head. Chaos ensued in the area.