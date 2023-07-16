 Madhya Pradesh: Sanskar Bharti Honours Veteran Artistes Of Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Sanskar Bharti Honours Veteran Artistes Of Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Sanskar Bharti Honours Veteran Artistes Of Dhar

The programme began with Dr Sharad Vijayvargiya, Subhash Dev, Somat Chidhar and Deepak Khalatkar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Sanskar Bharti Honours Veteran Artistes Of Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar unit of Sanskar Bharti organised a felicitation and music ceremony for senior artistes at Khalatkar's Ram temple in Marutipura on Saturday.

The programme began by Dr Sharad Vijayvargiya, Subhash Dev, Somat Chidhar and Deepak Khalatkar. Sanskar Bharti Dhyeya song was sung by Uma Mohite. The welcome address of the guests was given by Sanjay Upadhyay. 

Read Also
Indore: DAVV First Round Of Counselling Expected To Start From Aug 7
article-image

Kala Guru Samman Patra was given to senior painter Subhash Dev by Dr Sharad Vijayarviya and Ramgopal Sharma and Kala Guru Samman Patra was given to senior musician Somtan Singh Chidhar by Atul Kalbhavar and Gaurav Agarwal.

In the programme, Vikas Chauhan gave a classical singing performance, accompanied by Gaurav Maurya on Tabla and Aman Dubey on Harmonium.

The musicians were felicitated by Vivek Yadav and Pushpjit Bhosle. After musical presentation, new office bearers of Sanskar were announced by provincial co-general secretary Parag Bhosle. The function was conducted by Rekha Rathore. Puppjit Bhosale proposed a vote of thanks. 

Read Also
Parking Fee Extortion: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Lodges Police Complaint
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Fake Currency Racket Busted; Three Held In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Fake Currency Racket Busted; Three Held In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Parv Will Continue Till August 15 In Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Parv Will Continue Till August 15 In Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: CM To Inaugurate ‘School Chalein Campaign, 2023’ In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: CM To Inaugurate ‘School Chalein Campaign, 2023’ In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Congress Members Burn CM’s Effigy In Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Congress Members Burn CM’s Effigy In Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Government Schemes Reviewed During DISHA Meet In Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Government Schemes Reviewed During DISHA Meet In Guna