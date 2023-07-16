Madhya Pradesh: Sanskar Bharti Honours Veteran Artistes Of Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar unit of Sanskar Bharti organised a felicitation and music ceremony for senior artistes at Khalatkar's Ram temple in Marutipura on Saturday.

The programme began by Dr Sharad Vijayvargiya, Subhash Dev, Somat Chidhar and Deepak Khalatkar. Sanskar Bharti Dhyeya song was sung by Uma Mohite. The welcome address of the guests was given by Sanjay Upadhyay.

Read Also Indore: DAVV First Round Of Counselling Expected To Start From Aug 7

Kala Guru Samman Patra was given to senior painter Subhash Dev by Dr Sharad Vijayarviya and Ramgopal Sharma and Kala Guru Samman Patra was given to senior musician Somtan Singh Chidhar by Atul Kalbhavar and Gaurav Agarwal.

In the programme, Vikas Chauhan gave a classical singing performance, accompanied by Gaurav Maurya on Tabla and Aman Dubey on Harmonium.

The musicians were felicitated by Vivek Yadav and Pushpjit Bhosle. After musical presentation, new office bearers of Sanskar were announced by provincial co-general secretary Parag Bhosle. The function was conducted by Rekha Rathore. Puppjit Bhosale proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also Parking Fee Extortion: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Lodges Police Complaint

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)