Indore: DAVV First Round Of Counselling Expected To Start From Aug 7

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the much-awaited results of the common university entrance test (CUET-UG) on Saturday, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) started making schedule for first round of counselling for admission in around 25 undergraduate courses.

“We will open the registration window for candidates who appeared in CUET-UG on July 24 giving them seven days to apply. After the registration window is closed, we will prepare a merit list of registered candidates. We wish to start the first round of counselling from August 7,” said Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, admission cell coordinator at DAVV. Ahuja, however, clarified that this ideal schedule can only be implemented when NTA provides results data to DAVV within a week.

If we get the result data by July 20, the same will be provided to MP Online with instructions to open the registration window on July 24.

DAVV is among the universities which are part of CUET-UG.

DAVV is going to admit students to around 25 courses offered by its teaching departments.

BEd 4th sem exams from July 25; many students on tenterhooks

DAVV has fixed BEd fourth-semester exams from July 25 even as review results of the previously held fourth-semester exam are still not out. Those who flunked the exams had applied for review but do not know their status. They are in a fix as the review results have not been declared even as fourth-semester exams are starting from July 25. These students will have to write the fourth-semester exams if review results are not declared before July 25.

The students are making a beeline for the university for the review results. Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari stated that they would declare the review results at the earliest.

