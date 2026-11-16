Madhya Pradesh Roar To Record 131-Run Win Over Assam As Rajat Patidar Smashes Unbeaten 135 With 13 Sixes | FP Photo

Indore / New Chandigarh: Skipper Rajat Patidar turned the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy into a one-man fireworks show, blasting an unbeaten 135 off 48 balls to lead Madhya Pradesh to a crushing 131-run victory over Assam in Elite Group C.

The victory lifted MP to the top of the group table with eight points from two matches and a healthy net run rate of 3.713. Himachal Pradesh also had eight points, but with a net run rate of 0.686.

Earlier, put in to bat, Madhya Pradesh posted a formidable 250 for six in 20 overs, scoring at 12.50 runs per over. Patidar’s explosive innings featured eight fours and 13 sixes at a strike rate of 281.25. He was named Player of the Match and also took two catches in the field.

The captain’s unbeaten 135 was MP’s highest individual T20 score, surpassing his previous best of 96. His 13 sixes also set a new team record, as did his 110 runs from boundaries. Patidar found an able partner in Shivang Kumar, who struck 61 off 38 balls. Their 153-run fourth-wicket partnership was MP’s highest for that wicket in T20 cricket.

Assam’s reply began brightly, with Pradyun Saikia smashing 18 off eight balls, but regular wickets derailed the chase. Sibsankar Roy top-scored with 32 off 32 balls, while Saahil Jain contributed a quick 20 off eight deliveries. Assam were bowled out for 119 in 17.4 overs, falling 131 runs short of the target.

Kumar Kartikeya spearheaded MP’s bowling attack with figures of 3/17 in four overs, while Avesh Khan and Rahul Batham claimed two wickets each. Shivam Shukla’s economical spell of 1/18 further restricted Assam’s scoring.

Brief Scores

Madhya Pradesh: 250/6 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 135 not out, Shivang Kumar 61; Akash Sengupta 3/42) beat

Assam: 119 all out in 17.4 overs (Sibsankar Roy 32, Saahil Jain 20; Kumar Kartikeya 3/17, Avesh Khan 2/20) by 131 runs.

Record Book

135: Patidar’s unbeaten knock was Madhya Pradesh’s highest individual T20 score, surpassing his previous best of 96.

110: Patidar’s runs from boundaries (fours and sixes) surpassed the previous MP record of 70, held by Mishra.

13: His sixes set a new MP T20 innings record, surpassing his previous mark of nine.

36: Patidar set a new MP record for the most catches by a fielder in T20 cricket, surpassing Harpreet Singh’s tally of 34.

153: Patidar and Shivang Kumar’s fourth-wicket partnership was MP’s highest in T20 cricket, surpassing the previous record of 112 runs shared by Harpreet Singh and Patidar.

131: MP registered their biggest T20 victory by runs, eclipsing their previous record of a 101-run win over Mizoram.