 Hundreds Join Hockey Walkathon In Bhopal Ahead Of Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026, Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang Urges Public Support
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Hundreds Join Hockey Walkathon In Bhopal Ahead Of Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026, Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang Urges Public Support

Hundreds of youths joined a hockey walkathon in Bhopal ahead of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026. Led by sports minister Vishvas Sarang, the event featured Olympian Vivek Sagar and former international players. Sarang urged citizens to support the tournament, scheduled from November 19 to 28 at Nathu Barkheda.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 16, 2026, 09:03 AM IST
Hundreds Join Hockey Walkathon In Bhopal Ahead Of Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026, Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang Urges Public Support
Hundreds Join Hockey Walkathon In Bhopal Ahead Of Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026, Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang Urges Public Support | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A number of youths took part in a hockey walkathon on Sunday, marching down the streets carrying hockey sticks to raise awareness about the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 and encourage people to connect with the sport.

The walkathon was organised under the leadership of sports minister Vishvas Sarang.

Held from Hotel Lakeview Ranjit to Van Vihar, the event saw the participation of Olympian and international hockey player Vivek Sagar, along with several former international players.

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Sarang appealed to the citizens of Bhopal to turn up at the stadium in large numbers to cheer for the players and play an active role in making this international event memorable.

The tournament will be organised from Nov 19 to 28 at the International Hockey Stadium located in Nathu Barkheda.

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