Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 In Bhopal Sparks Hopes Of Reviving City's Hockey Legacy As Olympians Hail International Tournament | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Olympian and international hockey players from Madhya Pradesh said that the organisation of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal would contribute to the revival of hockey in its old nursery.

They said that the holding of the international tournament would inspire young boys and girls to play the sport and excel in it.

Syed Jalaluddin Rizvi, who represented India in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, told Free Press that he was elated that Bhopal was hosting the prestigious event. “It is for the first time that a hockey tournament of this level is being organised in Bhopal.

It is definitely an achievement for the city and the state,” he said, adding that “it would encourage youngsters to play hockey. I would like to appeal to the residents of the city to see as many matches as possible.”

Samir Dad, who was part of the Indian hockey team at the 1998 Asian Games, the 1998 World Cup, and the 2000 Sydney Olympics, said that the young boys and girls of the city are fortunate to get the opportunity to witness not only Indian but teams from other countries play.

“Though Bhopal has hosted international hockey matches in the past, it was for the first time that a multi-nation tournament was being organised in the city,” he said.

Mohammad Yousuf, who played for India in the Bangkok Asian Games, also expressed similar sentiments. He, however, said that he and other former top players from the city are yet to receive an invitation to witness the matches.

Women's hockey teams from six countries, including India, will take part in the tournament to be played from Nov 19-28 at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda in the city.