Bhopal Air Pollution Shocker! Green New Bhopal Records Worse AQI Than Old City; Respiratory Patients Rise 20% At Hamidia Hospital | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite its abundant greenery and open spaces, New Bhopal has recorded poorer air quality than Old Bhopal even a week after Diwali. As per data of MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB), Paryavaran Parishar in New Bhopal recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 286 while at the collectorate, which is in the Old City, it stands at 144 and TT Nagar area recorded 189 AQI.

Pollutants can cause coughing, throat irritation, wheezing, breathlessness and worsening of asthma or other respiratory problems.

The AQI of 286 (Poor) at Paryavaran Parishar has raised concerns among residents, despite the greenery, open spaces and a water body in the vicinity. Experts attributed the high pollution level to vehicular emissions.

MPPCB's senior scientist DS Jathav said that in the morning hours, low temperature, more humidity and no wind are responsible for high AQI at Paryavaran Parishar. Because of this is reason, air pollutants remain suspended in atmosphere, he added.

Environmentalist Dr SC Pandey attributed the high AQI post-Diwali to vehicular pollution. The reason of high AQI in new Bhopal (Paryavaran Parishar) is due to vehicular pollution of various near by areas like MP Nagar, Kolar, ISBT, said Pandey.

Pulmonologists warned that exposure to polluted air can cause immediate health problems, while pollution during Diwali has also led to a rise in respiratory complaints.

Dr Priyanath Agrawal, pulmonologist, said, The impact depends on the duration of exposure. However, immediately after inhaling polluted air, a person may develop irritation, leading to a scratchy throat, dry cough, eye irritation, tightness in the chest and even mild headaches.

Dr Lokendra Dave, head of the pulmonary department, said, OPD visits increased by 20% on Diwali and over the next couple of days, especially among patients with asthma and other respiratory problems. This shows that pollution during Diwali caused problems for respiratory patients.

Health effects depend on exposure time, say doctors

Health effects, according to doctors, depend on exposure time. They start immediately after inhalation of PM2.5.

Immediate exposure to polluted air, ranging from minutes to hours, can cause irritation, leading to a scratchy throat, dry cough, eye irritation, tightness in the chest and mild headaches.

Exposure lasting 24 to 48 hours may trigger severe asthma attacks, wheezing, shortness of breath or cardiac events in vulnerable groups, such as individuals with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or heart conditions.

Long-term exposure lasting months increases the risk of permanent lung damage, reduced life expectancy, cardiovascular disease, stroke and lung cancer.