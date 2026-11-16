MP Weather Update: Cold Intensifies Across State, Rain Likely After November 18; Temperatures Drop Below 15°C In 17 Cities |

Weather In Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh weather update indicates a further increase in cold across the state, with temperatures dropping sharply during the night and early morning. The impact of the cold wave is also being felt in Bhopal. Indore was the second-coldest city, recording a minimum temperature of 11.8°C. Meanwhile, temperatures fell below 15°C in 16 other cities, including Jabalpur and Ujjain.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which could bring rain to Madhya Pradesh. By November 17, the system is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

Its impact may be felt in the eastern and southern parts of the state. The IMD said the situation would become clearer over the next two to three days. There is a possibility of unseasonal rain in Madhya Pradesh (mavtha) after November 18.

Kashmir And Uttarakhand Snowfall Adds To The Cold

Snowfall in several parts of Kashmir and Uttarakhand has intensified the cold. Meanwhile, a cyclonic system has brought light rain to Rajasthan. These weather conditions are also influencing the Madhya Pradesh winter weather.

Accoridng to the IMD weather forecast, Karaundi in Katni district was the coldest place in the state last night, recording a minimum temperature of 11.5°C. Indore recorded 11.8°C, followed by Chhindwara at 12.2°C, Kalyanpur at 12.3°C, Amarkantak at 12.4°C, Raisen at 12.5°C and Damoh at 12.6°C.

Pachmarhi and Malajkhand recorded 13.2°C, while Nowgong recorded 13.4°C. The minimum temperature was 13.8°C in Umaria, 14°C in Jabalpur, Mandla and Narsinghpur, 14.5°C in Ujjain and 14.6°C in Rewa.

Cold To Intensify Across MP After November 15

According to the Meteorological Department, an analysis of the last 10 years shows that temperatures dropped significantly during the second half of November in nine of those years.

This year, too, the cold wave in Madhya Pradesh is expected to intensify in the second half of the month of November. The MP weather forecast suggests a further fall in temperatures, particularly in the Gwalior-Chambal division, which is directly exposed to cold northerly winds.

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