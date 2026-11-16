Bhopal Water Contamination Scare As E. Coli Detected In RO Water At Vaishali Nagar, Residents Stop Drinking Tap Water | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The detection of E-coli bacteria at 660 MPN per 100 ml in a popular brand's RO-purified drinking water sample from Vaishali Nagar has raised serious questions over the Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) water supply system.

Even after 15 days, the corporation has reportedly failed to identify the exact point where sewage is allegedly entering the water pipeline. Meanwhile, residents have stopped consuming tap water and are relying on bottled water.

The State Research Laboratory (SRL) of the Public Health Engineering Department confirmed 660 MPN of E-coli per 100 ml in its Oct 28 report against the required standard of nil. The sample was submitted by resident Vivek Rai and was collected from his Aquaguard RO.

The contamination issue has revived concerns following the Indore Bhagirathpura water tragedy, where contaminated drinking water was linked to multiple deaths. Congress leaders have also questioned the administration's failure to ensure safe drinking water.

Residents allege repeated contamination despite cleaning

Vivek Rai, talking to Free Press on Sunday, said that he had noticed contamination from Oct 22, after which a six-year-old girl in the neighbourhood fell ill and other residents reportedly required hospitalisation. He alleged that BMC teams initially cleaned a nearby chamber but failed to trace the leakage.

According to Rai, the contamination reappeared within four to five days. He claimed that corporation teams repeatedly collected samples after cleaning the chambers, while the actual source of sewage contamination remained unidentified.

More than six residents have reportedly fallen ill, he stated. Devsharan Sharma said several members of his family, including his daughter who had returned from abroad, fell ill. Abhishek Verma's daughter also required a drip.

BMC claims samples from nine houses test clean

Contrary to the residents' allegations, BMC officials have claimed that samples collected from nine houses over two days showed no E-coli contamination. Water works superintending engineer Udit Garg said samples were collected in the presence of residents and tested on-site as well as sent to laboratories.

Key findings from Vivek Rai's RO-water sample test of Oct 28

Water quality parameter

Recorded value

Permissible limit

E-coli (MPN/100 ml)

660

0

Turbidity (NTU)

5.9

5

TDS (mg/l)

302

2,000

Official statement

BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Tanmay Vashishth Sharma also confirmed that no E. coli had been detected in the nine samples collected so far. Officials said on-site checks found adequate chlorine levels and clear water, with panchnamas signed by residents.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!