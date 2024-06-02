Madhya Pradesh: Rioters Clash With Police In Burhanpur, 7 Held, Fir Against Over Hundred Unidentified Persons

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped the Itwara locality of Burhanpur town on Saturday night when a frenzied mob engaged in stone-pelting at the police, attempting to disrupt the city's peace. The police's swift response prevented further escalation, resulting in minor damage to police vehicles.

The Ganpati police station reported on Sunday that seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident. The FIR also includes the names of more than a hundred unidentified rioters.

SP Devendra Patidar assured that the city's peace would not be compromised under any circumstances. On Sunday, the armed forces and district police force personnel conducted a flag march in the disputed area to reinforce security.

The unrest originated from an objectionable social media post about a particular religion by a young man from the Itwara region. This led to a complaint lodged by Shorab Qureshi and others at the Ganpati police station.

Members of the Muslim community, dissatisfied with the delayed action against the accused, gathered at the police station. When the police dispersed them from there, they moved to Itwara, raising slogans and engaging in stone-pelting.

ASP Antar Singh Kanesh, CSP Gaurav Patil, and Ganpati police station in-charge TC Shinde promptly arrived at the scene with additional police forces and used minimal force to disperse the crowd, preventing further escalation. The youth who posted the objectionable content has also been arrested.

Those who were arrested are Mohammad Ehsan, 29, a resident of Lohar Mandi, Farid, 33, a Shahad Kua, Mohammad Atique, 35, a resident of Azad Nagar Nai Basti, Sikh Ramadan alias Saddam, 35, a resident of Adilpura Utatar, Mohammad Yunus, 20, a resident of Shahdakua, Tausif, 20, a resident Itwara Gate and Nadim Mohammed, 27, a resident of Itwara Gate.

The police have charged the arrested individuals under sections 147, 149, 336, 353, and 188. Continuous patrolling is being conducted in the Itwara region to maintain order.

When contacted SP Patidar said, "We have arrested seven rioters by registering a case against those who post objectionable content and try to disturb the peace. The police will strictly deal with such elements. Common citizens can also share information about spreading unrest with the police," said the SP.

The situation remains under control as the authorities continue their efforts to ensure the safety and security of the residents.