 Madhya Pradesh: Review meeting of the flagship scheme under rural development in Agar
Madhya Pradesh: Review meeting of the flagship scheme under rural development in Agar

It was held in the District Panchayat meeting under the chairmanship of CEO of district panchayat Harsimranpreet Kaur.

Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Agar (Madhya Pradesh): review meeting of various schemes was held on Friday under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department was held in the District Panchayat meeting under the chairmanship of CEO of district panchayat Harsimranpreet Kaur.

In the meeting, an in-depth review of the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas (Rural), Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), and construction works were done by the Assistant Engineer, Deputy Engineer and concerned branch in-charges present in the meeting.

Under MNREGA, instructions were given to complete the progress of Amrit Sarovar, Catch-the-Rain, Pushkar heritage restoration work, individual biogas, Devaranya, tree plantation and sub-engine-wise review of the soil-based work of the previous years and fix the deadline.

Sectors with good progress were praised in some places and cautioned for 100 per cent Aadhaar seeding and Aadhaar verification and Aadhaar-based payment of active labour under MNREGA, as well as instructions, were given to ensure timely payment of wages to MNREGA workers.

In the review of the SBM component, the community sanitation complex and segregation shed for waste management were reviewed. 

