Madhya Pradesh: Retail vegetable vendors create ruckus in Ratlam Mandi

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The wholesale vegetable market at the Krishi Upaj Mandi in Ratlam witnessed a chaotic situation after scores of retail vegetable vendors from the town created a ruckus and snatched vegetable bags from the buyers and threw them on the road.

The incident was reported on Wednesday morning when hundreds of wholesale vegetable traders were present in the mandi selling their vegetables to both retailers and local people.

As the situation went from bad to worse, sub-divisional magistrate Rajesh Shukla and the local police intervened in the matter and controlled the situation.

Retail vendors are raising their objection at allowing local people and non-licence retail vendors to purchase vegetables from the wholesale market., Retail vendors who have been ordered to sell vegetables at only four designated p[alces in the town said if locals purchase vegetables from the wholesale market, then they will suffer financially as nobody would purchase vegetables from them.

Retail vendors said that they are opposing the entry of common people and non-license retail vendors for long. Today the vendors came out on the streets and raised slogans even outside the office of MLA Chetan Kashyap. They threatened that if their grievances were not resolved, they along with their children will consume poison in front of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office in Bhopal.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:22 PM IST