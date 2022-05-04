Bhopal: MP School of Drama students stage ‘Premchand ke Teen Rang’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of MP School of Drama staged a play ‘Premchand ke Teen Rang’ at the Tribal Museum in the city on Tuesday evening.

Directed by Devendra Raj Ankur, the play is based on the three short stories of author Premchand: Muktidhan, Mantra and Motor ke Chhinte.

Ankur said that it is a matter of great pleasure that the 10th session of Madhya Pradesh Natya Vidyalaya students is coming to an end. “In these 10 years, I too have got the opportunity to work with the students every year. Earlier we have worked on the stories of Rabindranath Tagore, Vijay Dan Detha, Phanishwarnath Renu, Amritlal Nagar, Jaishankar Prasad and Harishankar Parsai,” he said.

He further said “This time we thought of going through this process on the stories of Premchand. Each student was asked to choose one story of Premchand and then in the first two days, about 20 stories were read together and three stories were finally selected.

He further said “The whole class was divided into three groups and each group was given one story for rehearsal through lottery and in the process of about 17-18 days, the format of these stories was prepared by these students.

“My role has been that of a catalyst persuading then to repeatedly reject their own work and create new work and find new obstacles for themselves, so that these people also understand the depth of the literary side of the story and take it on stage,” said the former director of National School of Drama (NSD).

The second show of the play will be staged on Wednesday evening.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 02:25 PM IST