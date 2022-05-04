Bhopal: Journalist assaulted by private hospital staff; video goes viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A journalist of a TV channel was allegedly beaten up by the staff and security guards of a private hospital. The video went viral on social media on Tuesday. The video shows journalist Govind Gurjar bleeding after he was beaten up by the hospital staff. In the video he was seen requesting the CM to take action against the miscreants.

Earlier his wife and children met with an accident in which they sustained injuries. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chuohan arranged a vehicle in which they were admitted to a private hospital.

When Govind Gurjar reached there to meet his family, the security guards and the hospital staff misbehaved with him and thrashed him. In the incident he received injuries on his face and other places. Later, journalists staged a ‘chakka jam’ to protest the incident. ChunaBhatti Police Station in-charge Nitin Sharma later informed that no complaint was submitted by the victim till evening.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 01:02 PM IST