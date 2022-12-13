Madhya Pradesh: Residents in Sanawad facing hardship due to highway construction in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of the highway between Bhanbarad and Indira Nagar localities in Sanawad tehsil of Khargone district is posing severe hardship to the residents. The road and agricultural fields in the area have been damaged completely and filled with water due to the construction work.

Locals reached out to MLA Sachin Birla for help and informed him about their difficulties.

Villagers said that the highway construction agency has not built a bridge between the two mentioned localities. Hence, they find it difficult to venture out safely.

Apart from this, the agency has left no room for drainage from surrounding agricultural land. This would result in rainwater getting stagnated in the fields leading to crop destruction. MLA Birla will chair a meeting of villagers with the National Highway Authority of India officer, contractor, and others on December 18. Sarpanch Suraj Bai Crora, Premlal Crora, Mohan Malgaiyan and others were also present.