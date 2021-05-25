Madhya Pradesh: Representative of sarpanch’s son among 4 caught stealing sand in Sardarpur village

SARDARPUR (DHAR): The sarpanch’ son representative and three others were caught red-handed by village youths while they were stealing sand from the construction site of Manglik Bhawan of a tribal society. The incident took place on Saturday night in nearby Shampura Thakur village under Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh.

The construction of tribal society’s Manglik Bhawan is on in Shampura Thakur village. At 10 pm on Saturday, village youths suspected that someone was stealing the sand. They inquired and came to know that Chunnilal Gamad, the representative of son of sarpanch of Shampura Thakur village, is behind the theft.

The youths - Ajay, Rohit, Dilip, Ghanshyam, Ramesh, Arun, and Bhaiyalal called police who seized tractor-trolley loaded with sand and brought it to police station.

Shampura Thakur village panchayat secretary made a panchnama against Chunnilal Gamad and others for theft and submitted it to Janpad Panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma. Tractor-trolley is from Fulgawadi village.

The village youth reported the matter to MLA Pratap Grewal. The MLA assured the youth that the police will take action against the culprits. Police station incharge Abhinav Shukla has confirmed the incident. He said that both parties have been called and action will be taken after hearing both sides.

It is noteworthy that Shampura Thakur village panchayat is involved in MNREGA scam involving sarpanch Krishna Bai Gamad and others. A case has been registered against them in Sardarpur police station.