Dhar: 15 farmers with 45 tractors of wheat wait for 7 days to sell produce in Sardarpur, portal closes again

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Farmers have been left in lurch again as they are unable to sell their wheat in Sardarpur after state government shut down its portal again from Thursday night due to technical glitches.

District Food and Procurement Officer SK Mishra said they have sent a proposal to Bhopal to restart the portal so that the wheat of farmers can be bought by the tribal cooperative society.

As per information, the registration of farmers to purchase their wheat began from March 15. The wheat procurement work started from April 27 and the last date of wheat procurement was May 15. The portal closed a day before due to which 134 farmers with tokens were unable to sell wheat. The matter was prominently published by Free Press on May 18, after which the portal started on May18. And so did the wheat purchase.

On Thursday night, the portal shut down again with 15 farmers waiting for 7 days to sell wheat. Due to lockdown, they are not even tea and breakfast. The tribal cooperative society has purchased 43,672 quintals of wheat so far.