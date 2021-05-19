Dhar: Madhya Pradesh government restarts portal, wheat procurement from 134 farmers begins

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): As many 134 farmers from Sardarpur block of Dhar district, who had failed to sell their wheat, heaved a sigh of relief after government portal restarted on Tuesday. It was lying closed since 9 pm on Saturday.

After portal closed, 134 farmers could not sell their produce at wheat procurement centre in Sardarpur on the last day, which was May 15.

Earlier, Free Press had raised the issue prominently about how portal closure had left 134 farmers in lurch who were waiting for their turn with more than 500 quintals of wheat loaded in 100 tractor trolleys for last seven days.

District food and procurement officer SK Mishra and cooperative society manager Kailash Maru told Free Press that the portal has started again and purchasing of wheat from 134 farmers is in full swing.

“Due to rain on Monday night, there was a problem in weighing the wheat. We are fighting this problem, we will buy wheat from each farmer. No farmer will go home without selling wheat in the society,” they said.