Madhya Pradesh: Registrations for PG courses to start from Thursday

Indore: Registrations for centralised online admissions counselling for postgraduate courses offered by government and private colleges are to start on Thursday.

Students are required to select 15 colleges, priority wise, during the time of registration. The students will be allocated seats in colleges on the basis of their marks in qualifying exams.

Total three rounds of counselling will be held. First round will be centralised online counselling while the other two rounds will be college level counselling. The students who fail to get admission in online counselling will try their luck in CLC rounds.

The registration process is going to continue till August 28.

The admission process is held in two modes – online and office. While general colleges will have to fill seats in online mode, the institutes with minority status have the privilege to grant admission in offline mode.