Madhya Pradesh: Registrations for PG courses to start from Thursday

Indore: Registrations for centralised online admissions counselling for postgraduate courses offered by government and private colleges are to start on Thursday.
Students are required to select 15 colleges, priority wise, during the time of registration. The students will be allocated seats in colleges on the basis of their marks in qualifying exams.
Total three rounds of counselling will be held. First round will be centralised online counselling while the other two rounds will be college level counselling. The students who fail to get admission in online counselling will try their luck in CLC rounds.
The registration process is going to continue till August 28.
The admission process is held in two modes – online and office. While general colleges will have to fill seats in online mode, the institutes with minority status have the privilege to grant admission in offline mode.
Govt colleges first choice
The first choice of students willing to pursue master degree courses like MA, MCom, MSc, MSW courses will be government colleges. That’s why Holkar Science College, Atal Behari Vajpayee Arts and Commerce College, New Science College, New GDC, Old GDC will be the first ones to be filled. The reason behind students opting for government colleges is the low fee structures.
Minority Colleges for direct admission
For students who want to take admission in their preferred courses, minority colleges which have the right to admit students on direct mode will be an obvious choice. There are nearly 40 colleges in the city, including Renaissance College, Comp-feeders College, Arihant College, Akshay Academy, Vishisht College, ISBA College, Jain Diwakar College, Alexia College, Indore Christian College and Gujarati College.