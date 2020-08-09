Madhya Pradesh: College admissions for UG courses to end by Sept 26

Admissions in undergraduate courses in colleges across the state will conclude on September 26. For postgraduate courses, it is September 30.

The admission process began on August 5 with online registration of students for undergraduate courses. Verification of documents will be done till August 21 and seat allotment for first round will be held on August 28.

For post graduate classes, process for admission will begin from August 13 and conclude on 29 with verification of the documents. Allotment of seats for the first round will be done on September 4.

The college level counselling for undergraduate courses will begin from September 4 with announcement of cut-off list college-wise, course-wise along with reservation of seats. Option for registration will open again from September 5 and verification of documents will be done till September 14. Colleges will declare the merit list on September 16.

First round of college level counselling for post graduate admissions will begin from September 11 while registration and verification of documents will be done till September 17. The colleges will announce the merit list on September 19.

Second and final round of counseling for undergraduate classes will begin from September 22 and 26 for PG classes. Last date for paying fee for admission in UG classes is September 26 and for PG classes, it is September 30.