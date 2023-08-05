Madhya Pradesh: Red Hot Chillies Of Khargone To Get GI Tag In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh horticulture and food processing department has selected a total of 46 products as specialities in the state and has applied for the geographical indication (GI) tag to aid with worldwide promotion.

These 46 products include Nimar's distinctive crop, Khargone Red Chillies which is already making a splash in foreign markets as part of the government's "One District, One Product" initiative.

Red chillies of Khargone district are going to get special product status under Vikas Parv.

The chillies of the district have also been included in 46 special horticulture products of the state. For this work is going on in mission mode. Chilli crop was sown in the district in an area of 46556 hectares in 2023 in the state.

Notably, Bediya chilli mandi in Khargone district is the country's second-largest chilli market. Due to the branding of chilli crop here, the expectation of quality and business has increased.

Following the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the department of horticulture and food processing conducted a survey of the status of horticulture products in various districts of the state.

Chilli To Probably Get GI Tag This Financial Year

Deputy director horticulture KK Girwal told that all the inputs including chilli area and research papers of the Agricultural Research Centre have been sent for documentation which is being done by government advisor Rajinikanth. The process will be completed in three months and thus chilli will probably get GI tag in this financial year.

Product Will Be Globally Branded

Distinctive geographical identification is what "GI Tag" stands for and obtaining a GI tag will result in agricultural product branding. This will bring international attention to the product and farmers will get economic benefits. This initiative of the government is expected to increase the business here thus paving the way for increasing the prosperity of the district.

Chilli Area & Production In 5 Years

Year Area Production

2018-19 25369 63423

2019-20 23280 81480

2020-21 49052 171682

2021-22 51350 179725

2022-23 46556 139668

(Figures of Horticulture Department, in metric tonnes)

Read Also Indore: Hearing In DPS Bus Case Deferred Till September

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)