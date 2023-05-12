Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam man arrested with 7 kg opium worth ₹11 lakh, kin still at large | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a Ratlam based resident for allegedly smuggling drugs and recovered seven kilogram opium from his possession worth over ₹11 lakh.

As per details, acting on a tip off, police intercepted a person near Meena Colony (near Railway Station) and recovered seven kilogram opium (contraband) from his possession worth over Rs 11.80 lakh.

Accused was identified as Vasudev Patidar (30) of Piploda tehsil (Ratlam district). During subsequent interrogation, the accused allegedly accepted to have been involved in the inter-state smuggling of opium. He was on his way to Punjab before police intercepted him.

He also revealed involvement of kin Bherulal Patidar in the drug smuggling. Similar drug smuggling case was found to be booked against him at Jaora police station. Police recovered a motorcycle and opium drugs from him.

Alot SDOP Sabir Ansari said that following the instructions of SP, a special team was formed which carried out the action. A case has been registered against the suspect under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act and investigation is underway. Station-in charge Shivmangal Singh Sengar, sub inspector Laxmi Narayan Giri, inspector Rajesh Chouhan and team played key roles in the action.