 Indore: Rising temperature pushes up power demand in Malwa-Nimar
Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar stated that the demand of power was 3200 MW seven days back, which has now increased to 3900 MW.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the rising temperature, the demand of power has increased by 700 MW in Malwa-Nimar region in last seven days.

Tomar said that there has been a rapid increase in the demand for electricity in the cities of the company area.

The electricity demand of Indore city has increased by 100 MW to 515 MW in seven days. He stated that during the last 24 hours, 1.11 lakh crore units of electricity was distributed in Indore city, while a total of 7.62 crore units of electricity was supplied in the company area.

Tomar stated that they are meeting the increase in the demand of power without any hassle.

