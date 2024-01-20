Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Gears Up For Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony | Representational photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam is gearing up for a spectacular celebration as the Sanatan Social Group announced a series of events on the eve of Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's Idol. To mark the auspicious occasion, the Sanatan Social Group led by convenor Munnalal Sharma and president Anil Purohit, has planned a dazzling display of fireworks at major intersections.

The festivities will commence at the Ram Temple on Sajjan Mill Road, weaving through Sailana Bus Stand, City Sarai, Dhan Mandi, Topkhana, Chandni Chowk, Chaumukhi Bridge, Ghas Bazaar, Manak Chowk, Dalumodi Bazaar and Thawariya Bazaar, culminating at Shri Mehndi Kui Balaji Temple.

The grand inauguration, scheduled for 6 pm, will witness the presence of esteemed guests, including cabinet minister Chetanya Kashyap, mayor Prahlad Patel and municipal corporation chairperson Manisha Sharma. Continuing the festivities on January 22, the Sanatan Social Group will spread joy by distributing Prasad consisting of two quintals of Kesar Peda, further enhancing the spirit of unity and celebration in Ratlam.

Madhya Pradesh: Groups Clash Over Taking Down Saffron Flags

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos prevailed at Salakhedi village on Saturday after two groups entered into a clash over taking down of saffron flags from houses. After the incident, both the parties rushed to the police station to file complaints. Taking cognisance of the matter, the police booked 15 people under the Atrocity Act and one person in other sections. A woman complainant said that they were attacked as soon as they woke up in the morning.