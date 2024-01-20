 MP: BJP Mandal Leader Celebrates Bro's Birthday With Gun Firing In Middle Of The Road In Jabalpur (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: BJP Mandal Leader Celebrates Bro's Birthday With Gun Firing In Middle Of The Road In Jabalpur (WATCH)

MP: BJP Mandal Leader Celebrates Bro's Birthday With Gun Firing In Middle Of The Road In Jabalpur (WATCH)

The viral clip shows a huge crowd of youths at roadside, with some holding guns in their hands.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media where BJP workers can be seen allegedly firing gunshots in the air during a birthday party celebration in the middle of the road in Jabalpur.

The viral clip shows a huge crowd of youths at the roadside, with some holding guns in their hands. As some youths garlanded the birthday boy and playfully applied some cake to his face, a few others at the back opened celebratory fire in the air.

According to information, the video is said to be from a few days ago, when BJP Mandal Vice President of Bargi Sandeep Mali, along with his party workers and friends, was celebrating the birthday of his younger brother Chhotu Mali.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Winter Is Here; Bhopal Records 2nd Coldest Night Of Season, Chhatarpur Shivers At...
article-image

A table full of cakes was set up in the middle of the road in Jabalpur as dhol beats played to the fullest volume in the background. Some youths were seen dancing, while others garlanded birthday boy Chhotu Mali. Amid the celebrations, some youths standing at the back were seen firing gunshots in the air.

Fortunately, no one was hurt here. However, in the past, there have been several incidents where people were injured and even killed in celebratory firings.

According to information, Chhotu Mali, brother of BJP Mandal Vice President Sandeep Mali, has several crime cases registered against him.

Read Also
Indore Shocker: Children Tortured, Beaten & Burnt With Hot Tongs At Childcare Home; 'Caretakers'...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Akhand Bharat Will Extend Upto Afghanistan,' Says MP CM Mohan Yadav Ahead Of Ayodhya Event

'Akhand Bharat Will Extend Upto Afghanistan,' Says MP CM Mohan Yadav Ahead Of Ayodhya Event

Countdown To Ayodhya: From Hanuman Chalisa To Ram Bhajans, How Bhopal Is Celebrating Ram Lalla's...

Countdown To Ayodhya: From Hanuman Chalisa To Ram Bhajans, How Bhopal Is Celebrating Ram Lalla's...

MP: BJP Mandal Leader Celebrates Bro's Birthday With Gun Firing In Middle Of The Road In Jabalpur...

MP: BJP Mandal Leader Celebrates Bro's Birthday With Gun Firing In Middle Of The Road In Jabalpur...

MP Weather Update: Winter Is Here; Bhopal Records 2nd Coldest Night Of Season, Chhatarpur Shivers At...

MP Weather Update: Winter Is Here; Bhopal Records 2nd Coldest Night Of Season, Chhatarpur Shivers At...

MP Crime: Doctor Couple Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Sagar

MP Crime: Doctor Couple Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Sagar