MP: BJP Mandal Leader Celebrates Bro's Birthday With Gun Firing In Middle Of The Road In Jabalpur (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media where BJP workers can be seen allegedly firing gunshots in the air during a birthday party celebration in the middle of the road in Jabalpur.

The viral clip shows a huge crowd of youths at the roadside, with some holding guns in their hands. As some youths garlanded the birthday boy and playfully applied some cake to his face, a few others at the back opened celebratory fire in the air.

According to information, the video is said to be from a few days ago, when BJP Mandal Vice President of Bargi Sandeep Mali, along with his party workers and friends, was celebrating the birthday of his younger brother Chhotu Mali.

BJP Mandal Vice President of Bargi and party workers spotted firing celebratory gunshots in Jabalpur#Jabalpur #MadhyaPradesh #BJP pic.twitter.com/V0Z7pSqZ6n — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 20, 2024

A table full of cakes was set up in the middle of the road in Jabalpur as dhol beats played to the fullest volume in the background. Some youths were seen dancing, while others garlanded birthday boy Chhotu Mali. Amid the celebrations, some youths standing at the back were seen firing gunshots in the air.

Fortunately, no one was hurt here. However, in the past, there have been several incidents where people were injured and even killed in celebratory firings.

According to information, Chhotu Mali, brother of BJP Mandal Vice President Sandeep Mali, has several crime cases registered against him.