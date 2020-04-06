Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam district under total lockdown till 6am on Wednesday

Ratlam: There will be total lockdown from April 6 midnight to April 8 Morning till 6 AM in the district, announced district administration Monday. According to information, on April 7 only selected medicine shops, delivery of milk at houses will allowed to operate and all other activities shall remain fully closed.

No one will be allowed to go out of their houses on April 7 and no relaxations will be given for purchasing vegetables or grocery. Official information also informed that Covid-19 situation is fully under control in the district and out of 34 samples sent for testing so far to MGM Indore 32 of them are negative and two samples reports are awaited. 248 persons have been home quarantined and 29 mobile medical unit and 23 rapid Response Team are pressed into action.

AGRICULTURE ACTIVITIES

Relaxations have been given by the district administration to carry out agriculture related activities in the district from April 5 except total lockdown day announced by district administration likewise last Tuesday and now for April 7.

According to official information Other than total lockdown day, besides essential commodities shops, business establishments of whole sale and retail traders of the seeds, fertilizers and insecticides have been permitted to remain open from 7AM to 11 AM. Transportation and packaging of the seeds, fertilizers, and insecticides will be allowed from 9AM to 4 PM. For the repair of the agriculture equipments, service shops will be permitted to function from 10AM to 4 PM but the SDO Revenue will give permission to limited number of service centers located outside the populated area. For harvesting of the crops 2 to 5 workers are allowed for individual field with the instruction of keeping social distance and wearing masks, informed an official press release.

Meanwhile, it is further informed that sanitization work has commenced in the district including the rural areas which shall remain continued in coming days. At the check posts arrangement of sanitizer has also been made and record of the persons coming in or going out at the check post is being maintained. A total of 10918 persons reached in the district from other states and other districts till April 5, it is further informed.

People light diyas, torches to express solidarity

Ratlam: City people came forward on Sunday evening conveying message of optimism to fight covid-19 on the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lit Diays , candles or flash lights.

All the streets of the city were giving look of people coming out their respective balconies or standing at their home doors following Laxman Rekha at 9 PM on April 5.

People were also seen chanting mantras or praying at the time of lighting of the diyas, candles or using flashlights and praying God for the victory against Covid-19 of the mankind. All age of people children to senior citizens were seen participating in the crusade to fight against darkness spread by Covid-19 and lit the light.