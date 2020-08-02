Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam administration relaxes Sunday lockdown for Rakhi shopping

Ratlam: Cases of four deaths which took place in recent days due to Covid-19 at the Government Medical College (GMC) here were reviewed by the District Collector Ruchika Chauhan in a meeting held on Saturday at GMC in which Dean Dr.Sanjay Dixit and core team of doctors were present. The experts concluded that in the review meeting that deaths occurred due to lowering of the immunity level of the deceased and were suffering from old disease like Sugar,BP, Diabetes. Death rate amongst total Covid-19 positive patients so far in the district is 2.4%. Recovery rate in the district of the Covid-19 patients is about 84%.

According to Saturday evening’s Health bulletin released here, till August 1, ten persons had died due to Covid-19 out of 416 positive persons detected since March when lockdown-I began which is 2.4%. A total of 350 cases have recovered so far which is about 84%. Five persons were discharged on Sunday from the GMC and 56 active patients were under treatment as on today.