Madhya Pradesh: Ration gone; liquor mafia on song

Mandleshwar: Even as the entire nation has come to a standstill due lockdown following Covid-19 outbreak- the liquor mafia in Mandleshwar are on song.

The mafia is booking huge profits by illegally selling liquor at inflated rates. The ingenuity of mafia can be gauged from the fact that while people are struggling to get even the essential items- liquor is freely available in the town and the illegal business is thriving.

According to some locals, liquor sellers are operating from their homes and are selling the stockpile at exorbitant rates. The mafia is thriving amid the lockdown despite the deployment of cops at every nook and cranny.

Station incharge Saurabh Batham said that he is unaware of the allegations made by the locals and urged the locals to share information of any illegal activities with him.