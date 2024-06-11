Madhya Pradesh: Rampant Encroachments Delay Balwanti River Restoration In Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Efforts to improve the deteriorating condition of Badanawar's Balwanti River have faced significant delays due to unresolved encroachment issues. Despite funds being sanctioned for the last two years, no construction work has commenced on the 13 km river, with only a 1 km section near the city's bus stand slated for immediate beautification.

The project, approved with a budget of Rs 16 crore, aims to clean and beautify this key section of the river. However, longstanding encroachments on both riverbanks have hindered progress. Permanent construction by residents has made it difficult to initiate rejuvenation efforts, leaving the project incomplete.

Local authorities, including the Nagar Parishad, Gram Panchayat and Revenue Department, have been criticized for failing to address encroachment issues timely. Allegations of collusion and negligence have surfaced, contributing to the current impasse.

Residents, fearing the loss of their homes, are attempting to sell their properties at significantly reduced prices. Concrete houses worth crores of rupees are being offered for lakhs, reflecting widespread apprehension about potential demolitions. The uncertainty surrounding the project has led to a sense of urgency among homeowners to offload their properties.

The beautification project encompasses the river stretch from behind the police station to Kheda village. To achieve any meaningful improvement, authorities must address encroachment issues head-on. The project, if completed, promises to enhance the city's landscape and restore the Balwanti River to its former glory, but only if the encroachment issues are resolved.

As the situation stands, the successful rejuvenation of the river hinges on a coordinated effort to remove encroachments, ensuring that the allocated funds can be effectively utilised to benefit the community and the environment.