Madhya Pradesh: Rajgarh lad Jaydarshan achieves the first rank in biology Olympiad, second rank in Physics Olympiad

Dhar: An student Jaydarshan Rawat of Dhar district has been felicitated by state cabinet minister Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon during Republic Day function at Dhar district headquarters on Tuesday. As per the results of Olympiad announced on Monday Rawat claimed first and second position in biology and physics, respectively, at The National Level in the examination conducted by CSC (Common Service Center) Olympiad e-Governance and Digital India.
He was presented a laptop by CSC e-Governance Department and tablet for achieving second rank in Physics Olympiad. Rawat hails from small Rajgarh village of Sardarpur tehsil and his father Santosh Rawat is a PSO in the 34th Battalion Dhar.
He owes his feat to the guidance of his father. He stood first and won Rs 5,000 cash and citation in a contest of Culture Department this year.
Besides shining in MP Government Quiz, Government of India ISRO Quiz, Sports and Youth Welfare Department Quiz, Fit India Quiz, Jaydarshan also excels in Boxing. Dinesh Tyagi from CSC Secretary Delhi tweeted and congratulated him and Dhar CSC e-Governance Department, district team Ravi Gehlot and Dinesh Patel and principal Sanjay Shukla of Government Model Higher Secondary School Dhar and all the teachers wished for his bright future.
Celebration in Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bagh
Saraswati Shishu Mandir celebrated the 72nd R-Day with great pomp on Tuesday with president of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Educational Institute and chief guest Dr Prakash Patel hoisting the flag. Students performed several cultural activities. The program was administered by Tolaram Gole while principal Ms Yamini Solanki considered the vote of thanks. While on the other, sarpanch Mrs Radhika Davar and deputy commissioner Dinesh Jhanwar also hoisted the Tricolor on Vijay Pillar Square.
