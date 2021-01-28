Madhya Pradesh: Rajgarh lad Jaydarshan achieves the first rank in biology Olympiad, second rank in Physics Olympiad

Dhar: An student Jaydarshan Rawat of Dhar district has been felicitated by state cabinet minister Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon during Republic Day function at Dhar district headquarters on Tuesday. As per the results of Olympiad announced on Monday Rawat claimed first and second position in biology and physics, respectively, at The National Level in the examination conducted by CSC (Common Service Center) Olympiad e-Governance and Digital India.

He was presented a laptop by CSC e-Governance Department and tablet for achieving second rank in Physics Olympiad. Rawat hails from small Rajgarh village of Sardarpur tehsil and his father Santosh Rawat is a PSO in the 34th Battalion Dhar.

He owes his feat to the guidance of his father. He stood first and won Rs 5,000 cash and citation in a contest of Culture Department this year.