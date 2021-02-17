Madhya Pradesh: Raise minor tribal girl missing case with Gujarat CM, demands Manawar MLA Hiralal Alawa to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Kukshi: Taking cognisance into a case of 15-year-old tribal girl missing case, Manawar MLA Dr Hiralal Alawa has written to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and sought his intervention in the matter.

Dr Alawa asked chief minister to discuss the matter with his Gujarat counterpart and help a family to get their child back.

Earlier, on Wednesday Free Press has raised the issue about how parents from Susari village of Kukshi village are running from pillar to post to get their daughter's whereabouts after four unidentified persons abducted her on February 11.

Complainant Heera Bheel, a resident of Susari village went to Bhensdad Dhrol village in Jamnagar district of Gujarat for work along with his family.