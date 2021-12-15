Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Purity is essence of Hindu religion, said Pandit Pradeep Mishra on fifth day of Shiva Mahapuran organised by Late Jayaprakash Pathak Memorial Service Committee.

Mishra responded to protesters of Puran by saying , 'Protesters should be proud that children of Hindu religion are understanding the religion.' He expressed happiness at installation of the statue of Queen of Indore Ahilya Bai Holkar at Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

At the end, Maheshwar MLA Dr Vijayalakshmi Sadho, industrialist Nitin Patidar etc performed aarti after worshiping Vyaspeeth. Organisation committee ensured that everyone followed the Covid protocol during the program.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 09:36 PM IST